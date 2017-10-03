Tough Questions After Tragedy Strikes
-
Local hospitals, police train year-round for mass casualty situations
-
VP Pence says he stands with the President on Charlottesville
-
Hoosiers debate role of gun laws as Vegas shooting becomes clear
-
REVIEW: Stronger
-
President Trump, lawmakers respond to mass shooting in Las Vegas
-
-
7-year-old boy killed in Barcelona attack
-
Walk for peace draws hundreds to support teens
-
Father hears slain son’s heartbeat in organ recipient: ‘He had the biggest heart’
-
Nine dead after crews pulled dozens from sweltering Texas truck in ‘horrific case of human trafficking’
-
Man arrested after fatal Hancock County wreck
-
-
Friend and eyewitness discuss crash that killed couple on motorcycle ride for wife’s birthday
-
Officers deal with shock, anguish after Southport Lt. shot and killed
-
Warren Central students honor Dijon Anderson, work to stop youth violence