What to do in an active shooting situation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As thousands of people scrambled to find safety during the shooting in Las Vegas, many of them had only seconds to decide what to do.

Some people ran, while others huddled together on the ground, waiting for the shots to stop.

Indiana State Police train schools, businesses and churches on what to do in active shooter situations. The situation in Las Vegas was very unique, but Sgt. John Perrine said it's always important to have a plan.

In most active shooting situations, state police teach the “run, hide, fight method.”

"We talk about the options everybody has in a mass violence situation and we work off the premise of run, hide, fight, and we break down what each one of those entails," Sgt. Perrine said.

Running is always the best option, according to police. If running follow these steps:

If there is an escape path, attempt to evacuate

Leave your belongings behind

Help others escape if possible

If you can't run, hide.

Lock/blockade doors

Silence your phone

Hide behind large objects

The last resort is always to fight:

Attempt to incapacitate the shooter

Improvise weapons

Commit to your actions

"We don’t work in a world of absolutes. We can’t tell you this is what you have to do in this situation, but we can talk about recognizing what your options are," said Sgt. Perrine.

