Which one of ‘The Mick’ stars launched a pizza from the roof of an Indy hotel?

The Mick is back for season 2 to show us more hilarious moments of adults behaving badly.

Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) is still failing miserably at caring for her spoiled niece and two nephews. In season 2 she and her boyfriend Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) are back with more shenanigans as they try to make their new life with children and wealth work.

But we learned one of the stars even got into some wild moments in Indianapolis that involved a pizza flying from the roof of a local hotel.

Catch The Mick Tuesday nights at 9.