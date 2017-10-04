INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Event goers to Bankers Life Fieldhouse should get ready for traffic delays around BLF for the next several weeks.

Delaware Street between South Street and Maryland has been with construction and restrictions for the 18 months, largely in part because of the new St. Vincent Center for the Indiana Pacers.

That project, plus additional work on the sidewalks and underground utilities along Penn at the Fieldhouse continue to have one lane blocked on either side of the street.

Now new construction along Pennsylvania from Washington Street to South Street also has two travel lanes now closed and that construction is expected to last though October.

Event goers to shows like the Garth Brooks concerts this week and Indiana Pacer basketball games the following weeks should expect parking restrictions as well as some access restrictions around Bankers Life Fieldhouse for at least the rest of October and the early part of November.