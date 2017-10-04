Andrew Luck back at practice as Colts prepare for 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will practice today for the first time this season, head coach Chuck Pagano confirmed just prior to practice.

This marks a much anticipated return for the franchise quarterback who had surgery on his throwing shoulder in the off-season.

On the team’s radio show Monday, general manager Chris Ballard said that Luck would “be worked into practice this week.”

Ballard indicated that while Luck is returning to practice, a return to game action has yet to be set.

“But we’ve got a plan in place to where we want him to start getting him reps and then, in time as we can get him incorporated back into team work and all that, we’ll get him back on the field.’’

Sunday marks the 15th missed start of Luck’s career.