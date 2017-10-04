× Applebee’s selling margaritas for just $1 each throughout October

Summer may be over, but margarita season is in full force, at least at Applebee’s.

The restaurant chain is selling “dollaritas” for just $1 each throughout October to celebrate its “Neighborhood Appreciation Month.”

“Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.

Applebee’s says the low-price drinks are available from open to close at participating Applebee’s restaurants until November. It’s suggested that you call ahead to make sure your local restaurant is participating.

When celebrating with a “Dollaritas,” Applebee’s reminds you to drink responsibly.