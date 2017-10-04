× Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis providing free meals for children during fall break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are participating in the Summer Food Service Program during fall break this year.

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 and under and to persons over 18 who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis during Fall Break at the sites Club listed below:

Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club – 1949 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis

Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 20

LeGores Boys & Girls Club – 5228 W. Minnesota St., Indianapolis

Operating Dates: Oct. 16 – Oct. 27

Lilly Boys & Girls Club – 801 S. State Ave., Indianapolis

Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 13

Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club – 2310 30th St, Indianapolis

Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 13

Finish Line Boys & Girls Club – 3870 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis

Operating Dates: Oct. 2 – Oct. 13