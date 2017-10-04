Carmel P.D. searching for theft suspect with ties to Kentucky

CARMEL, Ind. – Police in Carmel are searching for a male suspect believed to be involved in several theft cases in Carmel and the north side of Indianapolis.

Authorities said the man was driving a dark blue or black Hyundai sedan at the time of the thefts. The vehicle had a Kentucky license plate #263WJE and was reported stolen in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

It is believed the suspect has ties to the Shepherdsville area. Police say he has a southern accent.

One of the thefts he is reportedly responsible for took place Sept. 14 at a Shell gas station at 96th. and Meridian.

If anyone has information on the suspect or the stolen vehicle, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).