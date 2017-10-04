Sometimes you have a craving for something sweet, but you don't want to make an entire cake. A new product allows you to make a cake for one using just a few ingredients, a mug, and a microwave. Does it really work? Sherman is testing out the Perfect Size for One from Duncan Hines.
Does it work: single-serve mug cake mixture
