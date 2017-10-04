Firefighters save cat, dog from house fire in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – Firefighters in Carmel rescued a cat and a dog after a Tuesday afternoon house fire.

The fire started around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East 106th Street. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews arrived to find fire coming from the back of the home. Firefighters had it under control in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters saved a dog and later retrieved a cat from inside. They said both pets were doing well after the rescue.