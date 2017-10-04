Head-on crash in Hamilton County claims life of Lebanon woman

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Strawtown Avenue and Prairie Baptist Road in the eastern part of Hamilton County just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene stated two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision with one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Crash investigators believe Bethany G. Moore, age 23 of Lebanon, IN, was driving a black 2008 Honda Civic eastbound on Strawtown Avenue west of Prairie Baptist Road when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed the double yellow center-line. After crossing the center-line, the Civic then collided with a white 2015 Ford F350, driven by Joshua L. Prater, age 33 of Anderson, IN, that was westbound on Strawtown Avenue.

As a result of the collision, Moore was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel.

Medical personnel pronounced Moore dead at the crash site while Prater was transported for medical treatment on unspecified complaints of pain.

Toxicology tests results on both drivers are pending at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 317-773-1282.