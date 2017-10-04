× IKEA to give away sofas, armchairs to first customers in line at new Fishers location

FISHERS, Ind. – The new IKEA location in Fishers is offering big prizes to enthusiastic customers who are willing to camp out at the store ahead of the grand opening.

Customers can begin lining up at the store on Monday, October 9 at 9 a.m. which is 48 hours before it officially opens. The first 45 adults in line will get a free sofa, and the next 100 adults in line get a free armchair. Also, the first 100 children in line get a free heart-shaped stuff toy.

There are also prizes for the first people in line on Thursday and Friday too. The first 45 adults on Thursday get a free armchair; the first 45 adults on Friday get a free 4-piece cookware set.

Employees will also hand out thousands of gift cards and food vouchers.

The new 296,000 square foot store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, October 11 at 9 a.m. It’s located just south of the East 116th Street exit on Interstate 69.