Indiana launches new website to fight opioid epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers are using the internet more often to find help and information. That's why Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb launched a new website, Next Level Recovery, to give Indiana residents a new resource to deal with drug addiction that's swept across the state.

The website, found here, was put online Monday.

“The Next Level Recovery website will be the front porch for Hoosiers looking for information and resources on opioid addiction,” Holcomb stated in a press release. “This website will change and develop over time along with our efforts, and I hope it will become a go-to resource for communities, families and individuals.”

Holcomb said Wednesday that putting information online regarding the state's opioid crisis and where help can be found, all in one place, is the first step to letting Hoosiers know where to find help.

“We have to be addressing the problem where it is," Holcomb said. "Not just on the street, but where it is and often times that access to the web is the first step.”

The website will house an ever-evolving clearinghouse of information on Indiana’s fight against the opioid epidemic, including the following:

Data and Facts

Indiana Initiatives

Ways to Get Involved

Information on Opioid Abuse Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement

Resources and Information for Healthcare Professionals and First Responders

Notices and Meeting Minutes from Indiana’s Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

Hoosiers from all walks of life could find the site helpful. “Caregivers, nurses, hospitals, folks who are struggling with substance abuse and parents and children," said Holcomb. "I hope everyone is coming to this and brings folks together.”

Gov. Holcomb made attacking the drug epidemic one of the five pillars of his agenda upon taking office in January 2017. His first action as governor was to create a new position dedicated to tackling the drug crisis, and he appointed Jim McClelland as Indiana’s first executive director of drug prevention, treatment and enforcement.