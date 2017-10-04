× Indianapolis man arrested for OWI after being accused of crashing car into Arlington High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested a local man Wednesday after he allegedly crashed his car into Arlington High School while drunk.

Elbert Williams, 66, of Indianapolis, was arrested after police received a report of a vehicle into a building at around 12:30 a.m.

Williams allegedly was in possession of a stolen handgun and was accused of shooting out of his vehicle while driving in Arlington’s school parking lot.

Police say he then crashed into the school at a high rate of speed.

According to a document, Williams was driving a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am at the time of the incident.

Williams was charged with OWI, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.