Lucky dog: Kendallville man wins $90,000 from ticket with same name as pet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ruby really was a lucky dog.

Michael Young of Kendallville won $90,000 from a scratch-off ticket he bought because the game’s name, $5 Ruby Mine 9X, reminded him of his beloved late Labrador retriever.

Ruby died recently at the age of 14. Young said he didn’t think his good fortune was really happening.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I definitely looked at it more than once.”

He didn’t tell anyone until his wife came home. She initially thought something was wrong before he surprised her with the good news.

Young said he and his wife plan to use the money to pay off their mortgage and use the rest for retirement.

Three top $90,000 prizes remain for the $5 Ruby Mine 9X game. The estimated overall odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 3.85, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The scratch-off tickets cost $5.