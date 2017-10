Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wednesday is National Vodka Day.

In 2016, the clear spirit saw a rise in sales by 2.4%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

While more and more people are choosing local products, area distilleries are taking advantage by offering their beverages at popular restaurants and liquor stores.

One of those local businesses is "Mogul Distillery." Co-owners Anthony Joseph and James Jones joined us on FOX59 Morning News to talk about their vodka and share a great martini recipe.