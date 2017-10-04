× Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital releases thank you video for #18

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – During this week of showing special thanks to Peyton Manning’s career and character, the children’s hospital named after him has released a special thank you video.

On Wednesday, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent posted a Facebook video of its patients and staff thanking and congratulating Peyton as he prepares for his statue dedication, jersey retirement, and induction into the Ring of Honor this weekend.

The hospital set up a giant white board and had children sign their well-wishes to Manning.

Employees described how Manning has always taken time out of his schedule to put a smile on children’s faces.

Watch the video in its entirety below: