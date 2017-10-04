× Taylor University campus, Eastbrook Community schools closed after robbery, pursuit leads to search for suspects

UPLAND, Ind. – A police chase that started in Delaware County ended in Grant County, resulting in a precautionary lockdown at Taylor University and the closure of some area schools.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, a robbery was reported Tuesday night at a Shell gas station on 15150 N. Commerce Rd. in Daleville.

The suspects were then involved in a vehicle pursuit that wound its way into Grant County. The suspects ditched their vehicle and ran away in the area of Taylor University in Upland.

The university was on a precautionary lockdown as a result of the pursuit. Administrators said the campus will remain closed until noon.

Eastbrook Community School Corporation was also closed Wednesday morning, with administrators citing “law enforcement activity” for the closure.