Tracking much needed showers, as warmth remains in place for now!

Isolated showers and storms already on radar this morning, while temperatures remain warm and humidity levels high! The mugginess continues to keep the summer feel going, as afternoon highs will hold around 10° above average. Clouds will dominate for most of the day, but showers will remain widely scattered, so plenty of dry hours should be anticipated! Average rainfall totals today will range from a trace to .25″ at best.

The next few days will remain somewhat unsettled with daily rain chances. Certainly great news, as rainfall is needed but this pattern will NOT be enough to bust the drought now plaguing the state since early August! Regardless, any rainfall is welcome news and any and all is excepted. Best rain chances for the weekend will fall on Saturday evening with the rest of the weekend dry and warm…extended forecast below!