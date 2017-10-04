Traffic stop leads to arrest of 4 teens, along with discovery of guns, drugs and ski mask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A routine traffic stop lead to the arrest of four teenagers along with the discovery of several guns and drugs.

The bust happened Tuesday night on Indy’s east side near 38th and Pendleton Pike.

An alert state trooper pulled over a car that only had one working headlight and found six teens inside driving illegally.

"The driver didn’t have a license and neither did anyone else, so the trooper was going to impound the vehicle," said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Investigators say during a search of the car, troopers found three handguns, one of which had been reported stolen from Kentucky, as well as marijuana and, perhaps most unsettling, a black ski mask.

"It’s upsetting to see these kids are out on Tuesday evening with guns and drugs and no supervision," said Perrine.

State police arrested the driver, 18-year-old Jawan Thompson. A search of police records show Thompson has been arrested numerous times over the years, starting when he was 15 years old for shoplifting, car break-ins and an armed robbery.

His 18-year-old passenger, Tighe Bibbs, was also arrested for possession of a handgun without a license. Records show he was accused of assaulting a police officer when he was 16 years old.

Two other teens were arrested at the scene and two were allowed to go free.

State police say they don’t know if the black hood they recovered had been used in any previous crimes, but they’re relieved to have caught the young suspects before they got in any more trouble.

"It’s just unfortunate that these kids were out with guns and drugs. Who knows what their intentions were with those weapons, but I’m glad we were able to intercept them before they did anything they shouldn’t have been doing," said Perrine.

The names of two of the suspects are not being released because they're both 16 years old.

All four teens are facing a variety of criminal charges.