Additional rain and storms falling, heaviest falls through early afternoon!

It’s great to see the rain falling on radar, although it will make for a slower rush hour this morning! Rain should continue in spots and add up by the early afternoon. A few embedded storms will add to some higher totals too, but only a in a few select counties. With the clouds and rain in place, temperatures will be held down a bit today too but still above the early October average high of 69°. Computer models have us ranging between .10″ to 1″ in spots through tonight and more expected for tomorrow (Friday).

Additional rain and storms do look likely for tomorrow but the heaviest will likely set up NORTH of the metro. Of course, that could change in the next 24 hours, but I’m leaning more towards that northern solution, considering the boundary alignment through Friday night. Another cold front arrives Saturday night and could pose a threat for stronger storms, after a windy afternoon. Sunday still looks dry for the Colts game with an increased chance of rain by the evening hours well after the game has ended. Bigger, stronger cold front to arrive early next week with a cooler pattern emerging…