Carmel named best small city in America to raise a family

Posted 10:05 PM, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:20PM, October 5, 2017

CARMEL, Ind. – Hoosiers looking for a place to start a family don’t have to look far for a good place to do so.

In an article posted Thursday, SmartAsset.com named Carmel the best small city in America to raise a family.

The website cited the city’s lack of crime as the reason it’s rated so highly.

“Of all the cities we analyzed, none had a lower violent crime rate than Carmel,” said SmartAsset. “The city also had the fifth-lowest property crime rate per 100,000 residents.”

In addition to the safety that Carmel provides, the website says the city’s good jobs and high incomes make it a desirable place to settle down.

“The unemployment rate is 2%, the second-lowest in the study, suggesting jobs are plentiful,” said SmartAsset. “Carmel residents also tend to be high earners. The average household earns over $108,000, a top 10 rate.”

Earlier this year, Carmel was also named the best place to live in the U.S.

Here’s SmartAsset’s top 10 list of the best small cities to raise a family:

  1. Carmel, Indiana
  2. Lee’s Summit, Missouri
  3. O’Fallon, Missouri
  4. Allen, Texas
  5. Newton, Massachusetts
  6. San Ramon, California
  7. Hoover, Alabama
  8. Franklin, Tennessee
  9. Ames, Iowa
  10. St. Charles, Missouri