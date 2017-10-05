Carmel named best small city in America to raise a family
CARMEL, Ind. – Hoosiers looking for a place to start a family don’t have to look far for a good place to do so.
In an article posted Thursday, SmartAsset.com named Carmel the best small city in America to raise a family.
The website cited the city’s lack of crime as the reason it’s rated so highly.
“Of all the cities we analyzed, none had a lower violent crime rate than Carmel,” said SmartAsset. “The city also had the fifth-lowest property crime rate per 100,000 residents.”
In addition to the safety that Carmel provides, the website says the city’s good jobs and high incomes make it a desirable place to settle down.
“The unemployment rate is 2%, the second-lowest in the study, suggesting jobs are plentiful,” said SmartAsset. “Carmel residents also tend to be high earners. The average household earns over $108,000, a top 10 rate.”
Earlier this year, Carmel was also named the best place to live in the U.S.
Here’s SmartAsset’s top 10 list of the best small cities to raise a family:
- Carmel, Indiana
- Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- O’Fallon, Missouri
- Allen, Texas
- Newton, Massachusetts
- San Ramon, California
- Hoover, Alabama
- Franklin, Tennessee
- Ames, Iowa
- St. Charles, Missouri