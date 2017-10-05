× Carmel named best small city in America to raise a family

CARMEL, Ind. – Hoosiers looking for a place to start a family don’t have to look far for a good place to do so.

In an article posted Thursday, SmartAsset.com named Carmel the best small city in America to raise a family.

The website cited the city’s lack of crime as the reason it’s rated so highly.

“Of all the cities we analyzed, none had a lower violent crime rate than Carmel,” said SmartAsset. “The city also had the fifth-lowest property crime rate per 100,000 residents.”

In addition to the safety that Carmel provides, the website says the city’s good jobs and high incomes make it a desirable place to settle down.

“The unemployment rate is 2%, the second-lowest in the study, suggesting jobs are plentiful,” said SmartAsset. “Carmel residents also tend to be high earners. The average household earns over $108,000, a top 10 rate.”

Earlier this year, Carmel was also named the best place to live in the U.S.

