Court docs: Former Southport high school employees used school funds for family trips, casinos

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man and woman are facing charges after prosecutors say they took family trips to places like Las Vegas and New York on Perry Township Schools’ dime.

Court documents show Scott and Barbara Whitlock, former employees at Southport High School, are accused of spending nearly $7,000 on travel and other things such as alcohol and spa visits.

Scott, 48, was the head coach of the baseball team as well as an assistant to the drama club from Aug. 2001 to Sept. 1, 2017. Barbara, 49, was the head of the drama/music department from Nov. 16, 2006 to Sept. 8, 2017. Both resigned after being confronted with the allegations.

The former coach is also accused of falsifying documents related to claims he attended a coaching clinic at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Between July 2016 – July 2017, prosecutors say he made $3,143 in unauthorized charges using a school credit card.

Barbara allegedly spent $3,779 on a school card between March and September, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say part the money was spent on family trips, such as during fall break in 2016 when the family went to Las Vegas and spent $278 on drinks, and $250 on other expenses like food and tips.

Another expense during the Fourth of July in 2016 went towards a fictitious coaches clinic. Court documents show instead of attending a clinic, he posted pictures on social media of him and Barbara visiting colleges with their daughter and attending a Chicago Cubs game. He allegedly forged a flyer and falsified emails to try and prove he attended a clinic. Officials found the clinic did not exist. The photos of the trip have since been deleted, but prosecutors were able to document them before they were removed.

Other charges on the cards went toward vacation rentals, Broadway shows, hotel rooms and flights.

The total amount spent without permission was $6,922.47, court documents show.

Perry Township Schools issued the following statement:

“Perry Township Schools is fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding the allegations against our former employees.”

Scott Whitlock faces three counts of forgery and one count of theft, all felony charges. Barbara Whitlock faces one felony count of theft. A warrant has been issued for their arrests.