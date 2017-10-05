Court docs: Wisconsin mother set son with autism on fire, bound him with seven belts

MILWAUKEE, WI – A woman in Wisconsin is accused of setting her 4-year-old son with autism on fire and tying him up with seven belts before his death, WITI reports.

According to a criminal complaint, Amelia Di Stasio, 23, set her young son Antonio on fire in their apartment last week. Fire crews responded to the apartment after a report of smoke coming from the building. When investigators entered the apartment, they found Antonio’s body “in the bathtub.” He was tied with seven belts and badly burned, according to court documents.

WITI spoke with Antonio’s dad, Ralph Di Stasio. “It’s impossible to describe it. I got to hope that Antonio is in heaven.”

A neighbor allegedly told police she heard the boy yelling, saying “Please mommy stop. I don’t do it again.”

According to court documents, police found a bottle of canola cooking oil next to the tub. They found she had searched online for “how to kill a canabal” and she visited a message board that about killing cannibals with fire, and it stated cannibals “often like to bath in oil.”

Di Stasio was charged with first degree intentional homicide, and if convicted, she faces life in prison.