CARMEL, Ind. -- A one-of-a-kind shopping event is helping to provide comfort for families during an emotional time. Sherman is getting a preview of the Parisian Flea Market at Clay Terrance this weekend with a look at the items up for sale, and seeing how the money will help cancer patients and their families.
Flea market benefiting cancer families
-
Toddler hospitalized, Ohio babysitter arrested after children are spotted in back of U-Haul
-
Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer
-
Fall fun guide 2017: Central Indiana festivals, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses
-
Your Town Friday: Jamestown and Advance
-
Teen cancer survivor speaks out in support of childhood cancer awareness month
-
-
5-year-old’s swollen cheek leads to life-changing diagnosis
-
Camp Little Red Door helps kids with cancer enjoy life
-
Ideas for going meatless
-
Pence family announces book coming out about Marlon Bundo
-
More fleas test positive for plague in parts of Arizona
-
-
Stranger surprises young cancer patient whose bike was stolen
-
Your Town Friday: Belleville
-
U.S. Senate rejects ‘skinny repeal’ of Obamacare in early morning vote