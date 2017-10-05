× Garth Brooks hopes fans smile, sing at Indy concerts because “I need it”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Country music legend Garth Brooks kicked off the Indy leg of his world tour with a news conference, Thursday, hoping that his fans “come to laugh and smile and sing, because I need it.”

Brooks was emotional as he stood next to wife Trisha Yearwood on stage and spoke about the Las Vegas mass shooting.

“These people are coming here tonight and they want to get away from that. They go, ‘Man, all I want to do is just laugh and sing.’ That’s what we do and ya know I’m telling you the second that it starts, you just feel it. It’ll be a big deep breath. It’ll be real good.”

He will perform five shows in four days. This will be the first concert Brooks will perform since the shooting. We asked him one-on-one if his fans would see those raw emotions on opening night.

“I’m hoping we’re in the desert and this is gonna be a cold drink of water. I really do. And I hope they’re coming for the same thing.,” said Brooks. “If we are there for each other, this could be unbelievable special night.”

The shows in Indy are also special, because he is breaking his own record for most tickets sold during a tour. He sold his 6 millionth ticket Thursday.

We asked why it took him 21 years to come back and perform a concert in Indianapolis?

Brooks laughed and answered, “Oh I missed you dearly. The greatest gift I ever received in my life was from God and the people and that was 16 years to go home and just raise our babies.”

He said he can’t wait to see how fans react once he hits the stage.

“When the greatest country music crowd or audience you’re ever going to get is right here, that’s why we’re back. Cause we’ve seen what you can do. So the pressure is kinda more on you than it is on us cause same band same crew, they wanna see this town do what it does.”

Garth is also celebrating a big honor with Indy fans this weekend. He was just nominated CMA Entertainer of the Year. His shows in Indy run through Sunday.