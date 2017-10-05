× Indiana lawmakers react after NRA calls for review of bump stocks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The National Rifle Association is calling on the federal government to review whether bump stocks comply with the federal law.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” said the NRA in a statement Thursday.

Indiana legislators were quick to respond to the NRA’s announcement, many of whom provided statements to FOX59.

Lawmakers expressed concerns about the devices that are believed to have been used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this week, but some say they would like to review proposed legislation before taking a stance.

The office of Congressman Andre Carson issued this statement:

“It’s a start it would be great for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to reverse their previous determination that allowed bump stocks however, the Congressman has already signed onto a bill that would ban them.”

Here’s what Senator Joe Donnelly had to say:

“This is a critical and timely issue. I am very concerned about bump stocks, and I am closely reviewing recently proposed legislation.”

The office of Congressman Jim Banks provided this statement:

“At this time, it is too early to speculate what legislation may look like. The Congressman looks forward to evaluating and hearing debate on legislative proposals but will not support legislation that infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners.”

Congressman Todd Rokita said the following:

“I would need to see specifics of any legislation related to bump stocks and study whether they comply with the existing ban on fully automatic weapons, but generally speaking I am opposed to any new federal gun restrictions. It’s unfortunate that opponents of the Second Amendment always exploit such terrible crimes to advance their anti-gun agenda and rush through anti-Second Amendment legislation that would not have prevented the Las Vegas shooting, or other gun crimes.”

Congresswoman Susan Brooks issued this statement: