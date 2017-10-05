City of Indianapolis to file lawsuit against distributors, manufacturers amid opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The city of Indianapolis has hired a law firm to pursue legal action against opioid distributors and manufacturers as Marion County deals with an ongoing drug crisis.

The city hired Cohen and Malad, LLP to handle the case. Mayor Joe Hogsett said the companies must be held accountable for their role in the dramatic rise of opioid addiction.

“The companies contributing to this crisis have failed in their duty to be responsible gatekeepers,” Hogsett said.

He suggested that the companies valued “profits over people” and allowed opioids to proliferate. Hogsett said many of those struggling with addiction sought pain relief and were prescribed addiction instead, with many of them eventually turning to heroin. That has led to increased crime and fatal overdoses.

Attorney Irwin Levin said the companies have caused irreparable damage to cities and counties. He added that this isn’t a class action suit, but rather one filed on behalf of the city. He said the firm would only get paid if the city won the lawsuit.

Levin said likely defendants would include Purdue Pharma, Endo Health, Teva and distributors such as AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.

Hogsett said the lawsuit is another tool in a “holistic approach” that the city is taking toward criminal justice reform. Other tools include the Reuben Engagement center, a mobile crisis team and expanded treatment options.