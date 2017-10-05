Needed rainfall eases for now; Warm spell to continue

HEALTHY RAINFALL

We’ve has two days of measurable rainfall in Indianapolis after a 2 week long spell without any measured rainfall at all! We needed that! While amounts were not evenly distributed, some locally heavy rainfall was was recorded.

The two day total of .92″ is more than the entire month of September (.66″) and the most since August 28th! Over 2″ of rain was recorded today alone in Shelbyville, Waynetown and Yorktown.

NEED MORE RAIN

Showers are possible again starting very early and well before sunrise Friday and at this time will be directed toward north-central Indiana. A few thunderstorms are also possible, so there is a chance of locally heavy rainfall. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to move north and Friday will turn dry.

There is a need for more rain as Fall 2017 has been very dry up until the last two days. Reaching the 7th driest on record to date – the combined 2 day total put a dent into the deficit. Through Thursday we are still 2.05″ below normal since September first and -3.91 below since the dry spell started in late July. The abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions remain but failed to increase since last week in central Indiana per the latest drought monitor updated early Thursday morning.

WARM SPELL CONTINUES

A string of above normal temperatures has reached its third week. It’s been 22 straight days that the average temperature has been at or above normal in Indianapolis. What was once one of the coolest opens to a Autumn – FALL 2017 is warm. 63% of the days since September 1st have been above normal. Incredible, considering that even after the early chill in September. We’ve reached 20th warmest Fall on record to date.