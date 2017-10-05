October is National Cookie Month! Celebrate by making pumpkin macarons
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Pumpkin Macarons
Yield: Makes about 24 macarons
Ingredients
For the shells
- 1 cup almond flour (100 grams)
- 2 cups powdered sugar (227 grams)
- 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 3 egg whites (105 grams)
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar (50 grams)
- Orange food coloring\
For the buttercream
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, room temperature
- 2 cups powdered sugar (227 grams)
- 1 Tablespoon heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions
For the shells
- Prepare baking sheets with either parchment paper or silicone mat; set aside
- Sift together almond flour, powdered sugar and pumpkin pie spice; discard larger lumps that won’t go through sifter and set aside
- Beat egg whites at medium speed until foamy; add cream of tartar and salt and continue beating. Slowly add sugar and beat at high speed until stiff peaks form.
- Add orange food coloring.
- Slowly fold flour mixture into egg white mixture; the consistency should be like lava — fluid but also thick enough to form mound. For some people this is between 50 to 70 turns with the spatula.
- Transfer batter to piping bag and pipe 1-inch circles; bang baking sheet hard against counter about 3 times too release air bubbles
- Let macarons sit out for about 30 minutes to an hour before baking to ensure they don’t spread in oven
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
- Bake macarons for 18 minutes; let cool on baking sheet before carefully peeling off
For the buttercream
- Beat butter on medium speed for about 2 minutes or until light and creamy
- Add powdered sugar, heavy whipping cream, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and salt
- Beat at medium speed until incorporated, then increase to high speed and bear until buttercream is light and fluffy, about 3 minutes
- Match up macaron shells by size and shape; add buttercream mixture to piping bag and pipe a quarter-size amount of frosting on one shelf before sandwiching it with the other shell
- Store macarons in refrigerator for up to 1 week