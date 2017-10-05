October is National Cookie Month! Celebrate by making pumpkin macarons

October 5, 2017

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Pumpkin Macarons

Yield: Makes about 24 macarons

Ingredients

For the shells

  • 1 cup almond flour (100 grams)
  • 2 cups powdered sugar (227 grams)
  • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 3 egg whites (105 grams)
  • 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar (50 grams)
  • Orange food coloring\

For the buttercream

  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, room temperature
  • 2 cups powdered sugar (227 grams)
  • 1 Tablespoon heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

For the shells

  1. Prepare baking sheets with either parchment paper or silicone mat; set aside
  2. Sift together almond flour, powdered sugar and pumpkin pie spice; discard larger lumps that won’t go through sifter and set aside
  3. Beat egg whites at medium speed until foamy; add cream of tartar and salt and continue beating. Slowly add sugar and beat at high speed until stiff peaks form.
  4. Add orange food coloring.
  5. Slowly fold flour mixture into egg white mixture; the consistency should be like lava — fluid but also thick enough to form mound. For some people this is between 50 to 70 turns with the spatula.
  6. Transfer batter to piping bag and pipe 1-inch circles; bang baking sheet hard against counter about 3 times too release air bubbles
  7. Let macarons sit out for about 30 minutes to an hour before baking to ensure they don’t spread in oven
  8. Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
  9. Bake macarons for 18 minutes; let cool on baking sheet before carefully peeling off

For the buttercream

  1. Beat butter on medium speed for about 2 minutes or until light and creamy
  2. Add powdered sugar, heavy whipping cream, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and salt
  3. Beat at medium speed until incorporated, then increase to high speed and bear until buttercream is light and fluffy, about 3 minutes
  4. Match up macaron shells by size and shape; add buttercream mixture to piping bag and pipe a quarter-size amount of frosting on one shelf before sandwiching it with the other shell
  5. Store macarons in refrigerator for up to 1 week