Police: Chicago man arrested in Muncie after $750K worth of cocaine is found in vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Chicago man was arrested in Muncie after investigators say they found an estimated $750,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday.

Police made the discovery after receiving a tip that narcotics were being transported into the city in a silver Ford Fusion.

Officers spotted the vehicle on E. 29th St. around 4 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a motel, according to court documents.

When officers made contact with the driver, 38-year-old Pedro Barrios Correa, they observed two white brick objects and two plastic containers in a bag inside the vehicle.

The white bricks tested positive for presence of cocaine and weighed about 2 kilograms, court documents say. The substance in the containers reportedly tested positive for meth and weighed approximately 2 pounds.

A handgun was also found on Correa, who police say doesn’t have a license to carry.

Correa is now being charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver over 10 grams, possession of meth with intent to deliver over 10 grams, and possession of a handgun without a license.