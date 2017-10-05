Police: Southern Indiana parents arrested after locking child in cage

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities arrested a man and woman Thursday for neglect after they were accused of locking their child in a cage.

At around 10:40 a.m., police were called to the 5200 block of W. CR 700 S. in Huntingburg on a report of a juvenile that was out of control.

After making contact with the juvenile, deputies requested assistance from the Dubois County Offices of Family and Children Services. Authorities conducted an interview with the juvenile with the assistance of the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office.

After the conclusion of the interview, the father, 57-year-old Alan Friz was taken into custody as the investigation continued.

A search warrant was granted for the residence and authorities reportedly discovered a closet area of a bedroom that was converted into a lockable cage.

Police said the child was locked inside the cage during overnight hours and possibly at other times.

During the search, 24-year-old Kenneth Le Fevre came home to the residence. He told authorities that he was renting a room in the residence.

Police said his actions became disruptive and he was taken into custody for resisting law enforcement.

While transporting Friz to a court appearance later that afternoon, authorities said they took his wife, Aimee Friz, into custody.

Both were charged with criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.