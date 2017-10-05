Southport community remembers teacher who passed away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. - The Southport community came together Thursday night to remember a teacher.

A memorial service was held in Southport High's auditorium to remember Megan Woodward, who passed away in an accident last week.

"She was an amazing teacher. She had a passion and a light that was contagious and really had a huge impact on all the students and staff that she interacted with, and we're really blessed to have known her," said Amy Boone, assistant principal at Southport High School.

Woodward taught english at Southport High School and always cared about each of her student's lives.

Hundreds gathered in the auditorium for the service which started at 7:30 p.m.

Perry Township Schools previously issued the following statement:

“Perry Township Schools expresses its deepest condolences to the family and school community that so dearly love Southport High teacher Megan Woodward. Megan was an amazing educator with a remarkable way of making everyone feel valued and important. She also had an extraordinary passion for students. The entire Perry Township Community mourns her loss and extends our sympathy to Southport High and the multitudes of people whose lives she touched.”

She was also the wife of one of our sports employees, Wes Woodward, and leaves behind two children. The FOX59 family is extending our deepest condolences to Wes and his family during this difficult time.

If you’d like to donate to help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe has been set up. The school district is providing counseling for Woodward’s coworkers and students to help them with their grieving.