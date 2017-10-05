× What’s in a name? Peyton Manning delivered TD passes to 36 Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Peyton Manning’s first professional pass delivered a message.

In the Indianapolis Colts’ 1998 preseason opener at Seattle, the first overall pick in the NFL draft took a quick drop, looked to his right, flicked a short pass to a slanting Marvin Harrison and watched as Harrison disappeared for a 48-yard touchdown.

What’s so tough about the NFL? Manning wondered. Throw the football to Marvin Harrison and let Marvin Harrison do the rest.

That was a large part of the game plan during Manning’s 13 working seasons with the Colts. He finished his Indy career with 399 regular-season touchdowns and added another 29 during the playoffs. When his 18-year career ended following a four-year stint in Denver in 2015, Manning had secured the NFL’s career TD record with 539.

In Indy, Manning and Harrison were an undeniable force. They collaborated for 112 touchdowns, an NFL record for a quarterback-receiver tandem. But in the end and including the postseason, Manning hooked up with 36 different receivers for TDs.

Here’s a look at Manning’s touchdown targets with the Colts.

Regular Season (399)

112: Marvin Harrison

67: Reggie Wayne

44: Dallas Clark

34: Marcus Pollard

15: Brandon Stokley

15: Austin Collie

11: Edgerrin James

10: Pierre Garcon

9: Joseph Addai

7: Anthony Gonzalez

7: Ken Dilger

7: Torrance Small

7: Terrence Wilkins

6: Jerome Pathon

5: Bryan Fletcher

5: Blair White

4: Jacob Tamme

4: Dominic Rhodes

4: Marshall Faulk

4: Troy Walters

3: James Mungro

3: Qadry Ismail

2: E.G. Green

2: Ricky Williams

2: Ben Utecht

1: Gijon Robinson

1: Aaron Moorehead

1: Dan Klecko

1: Mike Roberg

1: Trevor Insley

1: Jim Finn

1: Lamont Warren

1: Kenton Keith

1: Luke Lawton

1: Tom Santi

Playoffs (29)

9: Reggie Wayne

4: Dallas Clark

3: Pierre Garcon

3: Brandon Stokley

2: Marvin Harrison

2: Austin Collie

1: Anthony Gonzalez

1: Dan Klecko

1: Marcus Pollard

1: Tom Lopienski

1: James Mungro

1: Jerome Pathon

