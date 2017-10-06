× Additional rain, steadiest falls north of Indianapolis; storms Saturday night too!

Much needed rain and showers continue to fall at this hour! Not as intense, as yesterday, but welcomed nonetheless…chances of rain will remain through 10:00 pm tonight and the steadiest will accumulate in the northern 1/3 of the state. Although Indianapolis will not receive the highest totals, showers are still expected locally too. Be sure to keep that umbrella nearby through the day! Temperatures through the day with hover in the 70’s, slightly above the seasonal averages. High school football tonight looks dry for most, as rain will be tapering through the evening hours and moving farther north.

Saturday will begin dry and winds will begin to increase through the day! In fact, gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon are expected from the south, as temperatures surge back into the 80’s. Storm chances remain for Saturday evening and should move through quickly. Some may be on the stronger side and should be watched closely…

Sunday still remains pleasant for the Colts game and tailgating prior to kickoff! Have a great weekend and GO COLTS!