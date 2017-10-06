INDIANAPOLIS, IN - We're inviting you to Be Our Guest at South of Chicago Pizza & Italian Beef featuring traditional-style Chicago Deep Dish and Thin Crust Pizza’s, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Pasta Entree’s, along with several local craft beers. South of Chicago Pizza & Italian Beef stopped by FOX59 to give us a taste of their most popular menu items.
Be Our Guest at South of Chicago Pizza & Italian Beef
