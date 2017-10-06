Big changes coming to Indy Ten Point, more expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition posted an 85% reduction in crime in 2016 for the 3 neighborhoods it patrols; it’s on pace for more success in 2017 within the Butler Tarkington, United Northwest, and Crown Hill neighborhoods.

The organization is now receiving national recognition for their continued success, and its peacekeeping model is spreading. More cities across the Midwest are calling on the Ten Point Coalition to bring its “boots on the ground” peacekeeping model to their communities.

The national Ten Point Coalition leadership traveled to Indianapolis from Boston on October 5 to appoint Rev. Charles Harrison the Midwest Regional Director for Ten Point. Rev. Eugene Rivers, president of the National TenPoint Coalition Leadership Foundation and Institute stopped by the FOX59 red couch with Rev. Harrison to talk more in depth about what this means for Ten Point locally and nationally.

Rev. Harrison also tells us about his new role and unveils Indy Ten Point Coalition expansion to more neighborhoods right here in Indianapolis.