Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

LAS VEGAS, NV. – Comedian Ralphie May was found dead Friday morning in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

May had been battling pneumonia, which forced him to cancel dates over the last month. Earlier Friday morning, his body was found at a private residence in Las Vegas, his manager told The Hollywood Reporter.

The cause of death is cardiac arrest, she said.

May was 45 years old.

May rose to stardom after he finished in second during the first season of Last Comic Standing in the early 2000s.

The comic was in the middle of a nationwide tour.

May is survived by his wife, Lahna Turner, and two children.