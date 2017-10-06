Downtown Indy busy with Garth Brooks concerts, conventions and Peyton Manning tributes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Downtown Indianapolis will be packed this weekend with patrons from a variety of events and the visitors are expected to bring in at least a $10 million economic impact to the area.

There are two conventions in town, Garth Brooks is putting on five concerts at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the Colts are unveiling a statue in honor of Peyton Manning Saturday and retiring the quarterback’s jersey on Sunday during halftime.

“Garth Brooks, music, Colts, Peyton… all the right pieces are stacking up for this to be a really strong weekend,” Visit Indy Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing Chris Gahl said. “Heading into the weekend we had gaping hotel availability so we were happy we could help fill it in through all these events.”

Gahl said over the weekend between 75,000 and 100,000 people will visit the downtown area and the estimated $10 million economic impact is on the conservative side.

“The Garth Brooks thing is absolutely amazing. Five nights sold out. Right across the street from us,” Wild Beaver Saloon Owner Will Howe said. “Kilroys, Wild Beaver Saloon, we were all just packed (Thursday) night. You just couldn’t even get in to them. It’s just a big boost of income into the city so we love it.”

In addition to big bucks for downtown businesses, this weekend will be historic for Indianapolis will all the tributes planned for Peyton Manning, Gahl said.

“(Peyton Manning) has done more for the city’s brand over the last 20 years than people can recognize or understand,” Gahl said. “He has helped us physically with the children’s hospital at St. V’s. He’s helped us market the city with his voice, his time and his talent through the years. He’s done meet and greets with prospective clients, VIP’s and sporting events to help us push them over the goal line to win the business for Indianapolis.”

The unveiling of the new Peyton Manning statue will be Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium and his jersey will be retired during halftime of the game on Sunday.