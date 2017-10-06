Fishers boutique offers inexpensive selection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It was an idea formed by two local women recently at the pool one day.

It's called State of Grace Boutique.

Owners say it's affordable, especially for the area. It's at the northeast corner of Olio and 116th in Fishers. They have priced at least 80% of the items under $50, which surprises a lot of their customers. And those prices are intentional to give people a better selection with quality.

"We have really nice brands and quality items. It's not that it's cheap, it's that we specifically go about looking for items that are in that price range," said co-owner Lindsey Welcher.

The owners showed us outfits that include a wrap dress, a denim vest, necklace and shoes for under $120 total. Another example was an outfit with a cardigan sweater, booties and necklace for about $140. The owners try to buy from women vendors as well.

"We are not competing with one another. We really just want to come together and uplift one another," said Welcher.

They mainly sell women’s clothing, but they also have other things like locally made signs. Sometimes the signs confuse some people because they look like store decorations. However, if there's a price tag on it, it's for sale.

"We also have shoes and accessories. That includes jewelry, hats, scarves and some fun home decor things. In the store, we carry some coffee mugs that are hand made," said co-owner Libby Springer.

For moms who need to come in with little kids, they also have a pleasant surprise for them.

"We know that a lot of times moms have to go shopping with their kids. Sometimes it's not that fun all the time, so we have an area to keep them busy with some coloring books, games and toys. Meanwhile, mom can be busy shopping just feet away," said Welcher.

Another money saver has to do with decisions made when the owners purchased items. They tell FOX59 they often think about how ladies will pair things, all to make sure they can stretch their fashion dollars a little more.

If you're interested, State of Grace Boutique is on Facebook or you can check out the store in person at 11679 Olio Road.