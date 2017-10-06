Garth Brooks records special video message for Beech Grove fan battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – For Mary Mascari, the Garth Brooks hit “The River” is more than just a song.

“It is a pretty special song. He probably knows the song has helped a lot of people,” said Mascari.

The 50-year-old wife and mother of three has been battling lung cancer, an illness that took both of her parents. She says “The River” is like her anthem.

“I won’t need the song to guide me through this but I knew where it would take me,” said Mascari.

Mary's birthday is on Saturday. To celebrate, she planned to attend the Garth Brooks World Tour concert this weekend - just days after doctors removed part of her lung. It is unclear if she will be able to leave her home.

“I can wobble in there with a pillow,” said Mascari.

Instead of making her do that, we brought Garth to her.

“Hey Mary…honey…it's Garth. I have heard about "The River" and what it means to you and your father that you have lost. You will not have the same journey as your father,” said Brooks in a video recording.

She watched the video recording from a computer in her living room, teary-eyed and speechless.

“There is nothing more I can say,” said Mascari.

When we told Garth about Mary’s story he did not hesitate to send this message of love, a touch of comfort Mary needed during this hard time.

“I love you. God strength in your journey honey,” said Mascari.

“He said...honey...and that he loves me!That was an awesome video. Pretty, pretty awesome,” said an excited Mascari.

She just found out on Thursday that she is now cancer-free. She wants to thank Garth for his genuine and caring personality that is helping her during a tough recovery.