Indiana Task Force One returns after Hurricane Maria cleanup in Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Indiana Task Force One (INTF-1) returned from Puerto Rico early Friday morning, and for some members, it was their third deployment this storm season.

“Wow…you know we saw a lot, we did a lot,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief and INTF-1 one member, Tom Neal.

Starting at the end of August, INTF-1 deployed to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey cleanup, they then re-deployed to Florida after Hurricane Irma, and some were deployed again in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Task force members estimate they covered 7,700 miles over the entire island of Puerto Rico.

Their jobs included “target searches” to find and target individuals with dramatic medical issues and coordinate assistance with field physicians.

“You know, everyone was very thankful for us being there,” Neal explained, “they thanked us every day for our work, and so I think it was beneficial to the men and women of our team to get that gratitude.”

The devastation was widespread.

INTF-1 got an overall view of the island, and Neal estimates it will take several months, if not a year, to recover from the infrastructure damage.

On a daily basis the task force went on a variety of missions, from search and rescue, to medical assistance and damage assessment.

Neal said one crew dropped into a remote, mountain village with other medical teams to process 139 individuals who had been stranded by Hurricane Maria’s destruction. Neal said six of those individual needed additional medical assistance, but they insisted on staying and not evacuating.

The power grid on the island was compromised from the get-go. Neal observed considerable damage to the island’s concrete telephone poles which, he said, splintered from Maria’s wind.

“We were given humanitarian missions, target searches to look for medical patients, we even did evaluations on hospital facilities and were able to collect that information and put it up to the incident management team that was there on the island,” Neal said the information they gathered was then sent to the national coordination center in D.C.

Upon returning home Friday morning, the taskforce described the damage and devastation they witnesses as comparable to that of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.