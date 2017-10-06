× Johnson County police warn of scam calls coming from fake officer

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Johnson County are warning citizens of a phone scam that involves a fake officer asking for money.

The Johnson County 911 Center reported they received four calls from residents Friday regarding the scam.

The caller, who is identifying himself as Deputy Harper, is telling residents they must pay money to avoid a warrant being issued for their arrest.

Police say the phone call looks like it is coming from a local number. They say that authorities will never call you on a warrant issue, and will never ask for money to keep you out of jail.

Hang up on the caller immediately if you get one of these scam calls.