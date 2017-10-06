‘Kindness rock’ leads to discovery of surveillance video showing man exposing himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind.- Police are searching for a man accused of touching himself inappropriately near two young girls.

On Sunday evening, anyone walking or driving by a Kokomo car lot could’ve witnessed the incident. Several surveillance cameras were recording the man’s every move.

“I don’t think he just came for cars. He barely looked at the cars,” explains Sarah McCorkle, a relative of the victims.

Footage shows two 11-year-old girls playing while a stranger pulls up in a SUV. The man walks around, going from car to car and getting closer and closer to the girls. A couple minutes later the man crouches down behind a car and appears to be touching himself inappropriately.

“It’s absolutely clear what’s going on, that’s what got me so furious and absolutely shocked. I was dumbfounded and I couldn’t’ believe it,” explains the owner of the car lot.

The owner of the car lot asked FOX 59 not to use his name or show his face. He says he called police and gave them the video. He realized the girls lived in the neighbors and showed one of their parents what happened.

“I was a nervous wreck. My heart dropped. I just can’t believe something like that would happen to my girls. It was horrible,” explains McCorkle.

Thankfully the young girls didn’t realize what was going on while they were just playing. The man came within 20 yards of them, which McCorkle feels is just too close of a call.

“I don’t want anybody else, any other parent to go through this. I know nothing happened to my girls but just the thought it could have,” explains McCorkle.

Once the girls left, the man is seen getting in his car and driving away just seconds later.

“I’ve watched it over and over and over again just trying to figure out why someone would pull in out of the blue to do this when they see two innocent kids playing,” explains the owner of the car lot.

About an hour after the incident, the two girls came back to the lot on their bikes. This time they dropped off a painted rock by the front door. The rock is part of the ‘Howard County Kindness Rocks’ movement, which aims to spread kindness through leaving random rocks for strangers to find.

“They left one at the dance studio, they left one for our neighbor and they just wanted to leave a few more around town,” explains McCorkle.

In the past decade, the car lot owner has never had a problem, barely a reason to look through his surveillance cameras. The only reason he decided to review footage was because he wanted to see who left the rock outside his shop.

At last check Kokomo Police haven’t made any arrests. Investigators are following up on leads.