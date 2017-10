Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE,Ind. - The Muncie Police Department got creative to raise funds for more K9 partners on Friday.

They decided to put buckets outside of city hall for residents to place donations for the dogs. The catch was the officer with the most donations had to get tased.

In the end, Sgt. Chris Kirby was the unlucky officer who raised the most money and was tased with a stun gun in front of the crowd.

Don't worry, no officers were harmed during the event.