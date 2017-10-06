× Peyton Manning stars as “The Commissioner” for DirecTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Peyton Manning has teamed up again with DirecTV in a new campaign which promotes the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Manning stars as “The Commish” of the Manntasy Fantasy Football League, and fans will get a behind-the-scenes look as Peyton and his friends prepare for the 2017 Manntasy Football Draft.

Take a look at how Peyton prepares for trading players during the season.

“D in the fourth semester of French, he’s not a finisher,” remarks Manning during the ad.

You can stay up to date with the latest digital shorts at TheCommissioner.com

Last year, Peyton was serenaded by Lionel Richie, who sang “Peyton on Sunday Mornings” during the 2016 DirecTV campaign.