RECIPE: Three-bean Beef Chili with Basilmomma

Three-Bean Beef Chili with Basilmomma
- Olive oil
- 2 small onions, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 3 to 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 pounds of tri-tip or stew beef, small pieces
- 2 pounds of ground sirloin
- 1 small can of Red Gold tomato paste
- 1 can of Sun King Wee Mac beer
- 2 28 oz cans of Red Gold crushed tomatoes
- 1 can of low sodium beef broth
- 3 cans of beans of your choice: rinsed and drained. I used black, light red kidney and mild chili beans.
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1 1/2 tsp oregano
- 2 TB cumin
- 2 TB chili powder
- 1/2 to 1 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a very large pot add olive oil and heat on medium. Add the onions, garlic and celery with a pinch of salt to ‘sweat’ them. When translucent and tender (about 3 minutes) add the meat and cook until browned. Ad the rinsed beans. I like to then add all of my spices, then all of my liquids. If it seems thick then either: add 6 oz of beer, a bit of water or just a few ounces more of tomato sauce. This is personal preference. Some like it soupy and some like it thick.
- Simmer covered on low for at least 2 hours and no more than 6. Make sure to keep an eye on the thickness and add more liquid as needed. Taste before serving to check the spice level. Add more cumin, paprika, chili powder or red pepper flakes if you like more spice. You will be amazed at what the lime beer, cinnamon and cocoa bring to the dish.