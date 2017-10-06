× Skyline Chili evacuated, several customers transported to hospital after carbon monoxide leak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Skyline Chili was evacuated and several customers were transported to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at the Castleton restaurant.

Emergency crews were called to the Skyline Chili located at 6689 East 82nd Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Friday. According to IFD spokesperson Rita Reith, Happy Chicken employees first started showing symptoms; then customers and other employees started showing more severe symptoms.

Six people were transported to Community Hospital North with non-life threatening symptoms. The CO readings inside Skyline Chili were 30 parts per million. Both Skyline Chili and Happy Chicken will be closed for the rest of the day. Skyline Chili was repairing two thins in the restaurant that may have caused the leak.