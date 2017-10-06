× Week Eight High School Preview: conference races wrap up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s week 8 of the high school football season and schools are already focusing on sectionals, kicking off later this month. But before we get there, conference races are firming up.

In the Hoosier Crossroads, it’s a three-way tie between Avon, Fishers and Brownsburg at 3-1. The 6A 9th ranked Orioles may have the toughest game of the three visiting 5A 8th ranked Zionsville on the Eagles’ field. This Oriole team is the most offensively-talented squad seen in years, but the defense is lacking, keeping Avon from rolling.

Franklin Central is unbeaten and at the top of Conference Indiana, followed closely by both Columbus North and Southport.

To the mighty MIC, where top ranked and undefeated Ben Davis can clinch the conference championship, but they’ll have to do it on the road at 3rd ranked and 6-1 Lawrence Central. The talented Bears only loss came to surprising Pike, so this could be the Giants toughest game to date after blowing every opponent out by at least four scores. Number 4 Warren Central visits 8th ranked Carmel in a battle between 4-3 schools that normally grab the spotlight game.

To the Indiana Crossroads, where the big battle to decide the crown comes at Lucas Oil Stadium where 3A 6th rated Cardinal Ritter at 6-1 meets 2A number 3 Scecina also at 6-1. A Saints victory and the conference title is theirs.

Sheridan leads the Hoosier Heartland with a perfect 5-0 mark, while Carroll Flora is 4-1.

Two other major contests feature top ranked 5A Roncalli at 7-1 visiting the 6th ranked Hawks of Decatur Central, and unbeaten Danville, the 3rd ranked team in 3A faces the 7th ranked team in 2A, in the Western Boone Stars.