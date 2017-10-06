× Windy, very warm and a chance of storms Saturday evening; Warm spell in its third week

DRY TIME FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKEND

Weekend rain chances are gone for now and will not return again until a cold front nears Saturday evening.

Rain is becoming lighter and much more scattered. Plus it is slowly migrating north late friday afternoon. The rest of the evening most of the rain will diminish.

Only a ‘trace’ of rain officially in Indianapolis Friday. Rain today targeted north-central Indiana with some local .50″+ amounts.

A big north to south temperature spread includes summer-like 80’s in Bloomington and Columbus just after 4 pm. As the rain eases and skies begin to brighten temperatures will continue to rise slowly late this afternoon. The 23 straight day at or above normal!

STORMS – A FEW STRONG ARE POSSIBLE SATURDAY EVENING

Many rain-free and even sunny hours are expected on Saturday as southwest winds become gusty by early afternoon. A surge of warm air is expected, bringing area temperatures well into the 80s!

We are bracketing the hours of 6 pm through 12 am for showers and t-storms to develop and reach a peak coverage and intensity around 9-11 pm. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined a large portion of Indiana for a ‘marginal risk’ of severe storms Saturday evening and night.